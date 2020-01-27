Manara minimalist desk lamp

Project57 an Australian based startup Design company striving to create “technology that does not feel like an overindulgence”, have launched their first project via Kickstarter in the form of the Manara desk lamp. Watch the introductory video below to learn more about its features, design and functionality.

“Manara is a modern and minimalist interpretation of the classic desk lamp. Its intelligent sensors allow it to have intuitive awareness of its surroundings, making it a lamp of the future. Manara’s design and smart functionality enables you to transform any space to an assortment of ambiences with ease. Here at Project57, we believe in creating technology that is intuitive, functional and most importantly one that feels like a natural extension of you. These days technology has become an engulfing part of our lives. For this reason we seek to create smart devices that improve our lives without sacrificing our well-being.”

Pledges are available from AU$280 or roughly £146 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during November 2020. For more details and full specifications jump over to the official Manara Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page.

Source: Kickstarter

