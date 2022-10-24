Mahnhart Inferno G 800 unveiled

Manhart has taken the Mercedes AMG G63 SUV and given it some upgrades, the car is called the Mahnhart Inferno G 800.

The Mahnhart Inferno G 800 comes with 800 PS or around 798 horsepower and it also comes with 863 lb-ft of torque.

The G 800 Inferno is all you would ever hope for from our tuning specialists across the globe. The mastodont gets the same treatment as the G 700, but pushes even higher via its enhanced turbo performance upgrade. The original 585 HP and 850 Nm of torque are now 809 HP and 1170 Nm. The performance upgrade is accompanied by a new stainless steel exhaust system with valve control and downpipes without catalytic converters.

The exterior features the high-quality carbon body kit from TopCar Design alongside a set of H&R lowering springs improving the stance of the powerful AMG vehicle. The MANHART Forged Line wheels in Gold and our signature decal set finish off the complete outside package.

For those interested, we also offer a re-upholstered interior fitting the exterior design of the G 63. Gold and black touches are installed throughout the interior and combined with Alcantara or perforated leather. If you prefer another design, then this is of course possibly. You have the freedom to come up with the design you prefer.

You can find out more details about the new Mahnhart Inferno G 800 over at Manhart at the link below.

Source Manhart, Top Gear



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

