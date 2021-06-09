Orbit Magsafe magnetic wireless charger

The development team at Charby have created a new MagSafe wireless charger that can be used with both iPhones and Android devices and is capable of charging your device through its case and can be mounted onto virtually any surface. Equipped with strong magnets you USB-C input, magnetic auto-align, over temperature protection and the ability to provide 15W of charging power to all Qi devices the new wireless charger is now available to back via Kickstarter.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $35 or £26 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Orbit campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Orbit magnetic wireless charger project view the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the magnetic wireless charger, jump over to the official Orbit crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

