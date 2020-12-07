Satechi iPhone 12 USB-C Magnetic Wireless charging cable



Apple iPhone 12 owners may be interested in a new accessory created by the team at Satechi, in the form of a wireless magnetic charging cable specifically designed for the new iPhone 12 and its unique magnetic charging system. The new charging cable is now available to pre-order priced at $30. Use code MAGNET for 20% off until December 16th 2020, shipping will start the day after on December 17th 2020.

Equipped with a built-in wireless charging module to power your iPhone 12 with up to 7.5W, although this requires an 18W or higher power adapter which is sold separately via Apple.

“Take advantage of magnetic charging with the Satechi USB-C Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable. Featuring a built-in wireless charging module that quickly charges your iPhone 12 Pro – up to 7.5W, plus its convenient magnetic connection that attaches to your smartphone in a snap. “

“Features a built-in wireless charger with integrated powerful magnets for a solid grip and satisfying click when charging. Simply place your iPhone on top the module and its magnetic design will easily attach to your phone in a snap.”

Source : Satechi

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals