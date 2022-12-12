Immortals of Aveum first person magic combat game

Ascendant Studios and EA Originals have revealed more details about their new upcoming first person magic combat game Immortals of Aveum built on the Unreal Engine 5. Currently under development the new magic fighting game is expected to launch sometime during 2023 and will be available to play on PC, Xbox and PlayStation. At the recent Game Awards a teaser trailer was released providing a first glimpse of what we can expect from the unique magical combat mechanics of the game

Bret Robbins, CEO and Game Director at Ascendant Studios explains more.

“I was the creative director on four big games in a row, the original Dead Space and three Call of Duty titles, and I had an amazing opportunity to start my own studio and build an incredible team that I’m lucky to work with every day,” said “I founded Ascendant Studios to make original and epic games, and here we are, four years later, about to finish our first one.

What started as a crazy, exciting idea has grown into a crazy, exciting triple-A game. I chose EA as our publishing partner because we know they’ll help Immortals of Aveum reach the biggest audience possible. I’m thrilled to have the expertise and resources of EA backing us and I can’t wait for everyone to play”

Immortals of Aveum

“Studio founder Bret Robbins spent years directing some of the industry’s most beloved games and in 2018 began assembling a passionate and experienced team of storytellers to bring his magic shooter concept to life. Based out of San Rafael, California, the team at Ascendant is made up of industry-leading talent who have led award-winning and best-selling projects including Dead Space, Call of Duty, Halo, BioShock and more. Together, they are boldly re-imagining the future of big budget, AAA video game development and defying what we’ve come to expect from first-person shooters.”

“The roster of talent Bret and his team at Ascendant Studios have gathered under one roof is incredible; they are exactly the right team to bring an ambitious project like this to life,” said Jeff Gamon, General Manager of EA Partners. “Every team member has a wealth of experience developing many of gaming’s biggest cinematic action and first-person shooter games over the past decade. Immortals of Aveum is the result of Ascendant’s vast collective experience and great ambition, fused with their bold and creative vision. EA Partners is proud and excited to collaborate with Ascendant in launching this epic, action packed brand new IP; a game players will never forget.”

