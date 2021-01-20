macOS VLC Media Player now supports Apple M1 CPU

Owners of the latest Apple MacBook laptops powered by the companies new M1 processors, might be pleased to know that the VLC media player now supports the latest processes from Apple.The VLC Media Player can now be updated for macOS Updated With Native M1 support although the update is not yet available from the Apple App Store, users can use the existing application VLC 3.0.12 to trigger an update on your M1 MacBook to download the subsequent 3.0.12.1 update that installs the native application on your Mac.

The latest update from VLC includes support for Apple Silicon (Mac M1) and Big Sur, improvements for DASH, RIST, Bluray support, fixes for macOS audio, Windows GPU, crashes and security issues.

Changes between 3.0.11.1 and 3.0.12:

Access:

– Add new RIST access module compliant with simple profile (VSF_TR-06-1)

Access Output:

– Add new RIST access output module compliant with simple profile (VSF_TR-06-1)

Demux:

– Fixed adaptive’s handling of resolution settings

– Improve Bluray tracks support

– Improve WMV seeking and DASH support

– Fix crashes in AVI, MKV modules

Audio output:

– Fix audio distortion on macOS during start of playback

Video Output:

– Direct3D11: Fix some potential crashes when using video filters

macOS:

– Add native support for Apple Silicon / ARM-64

– Visual UI adaptations for macOS Big Sur

– Fix displaying EQ bands in the UI depending on which frequency

presets are set for the EQ in advanced preferences

– Fix UI issues in bookmarks window

Misc:

– Several fixes in the web interface, including privacy and security

improvements

– Update YouTube and Vocaroo scripts

– Fix rotation filter mouse handling

– Update translations

Features of VLC 3.0

+ VLC 3.0 “Vetinari” is a new major update of VLC

+ VLC 3.0 activates hardware decoding by default, to get 4K and 8K playback!

+ It supports 10bits and HDR

+ VLC supports 360 video and 3D audio, up to Ambisonics 3rd order+ Allows audio passthrough for HD audio codecs

+ Can stream to Chromecast devices, even in formats not supported natively

+ Can play Blu-Ray Java menus: BD-J

+ VLC supports browsing of local network drives and NAS

Source : Mac Rumours : Videolan

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals