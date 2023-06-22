macOS Ventura 13.4.1 software update released

Apple recently released iOS 16.5.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.5.1 for the iPad, they also released a new software update for the Mac in the form of macOS Ventura 13.4.1. This update mainly includes security fixes for the Mac, it does not bring any new features to the Mac.

This new macOS Ventura 13.4.1 software update fixes two security vulnerabilities in Apple’s macOS software, Apple also released some other updates for older Macs which fix the same security issues. Apple has listed the bugs that were fixed, these are listed below.

macOS Ventura 13.4.1

Released June 21, 2023

Kernel

Available for: macOS Ventura

Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS released before iOS 15.7.

Description: An integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2023-32434: Georgy Kucherin (@kucher1n), Leonid Bezvershenko (@bzvr_), and Boris Larin (@oct0xor) of Kaspersky

WebKit

Available for: macOS Ventura

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved checks.

WebKit Bugzilla: 256567

CVE-2023-32439: an anonymous researcher

It is recommended that you install the new macOS software update on your Mac as soon as possible to patch these two bugs in MacOS, you can find out more details over at Apple at the link below.

Source Apple

