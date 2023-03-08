macOS Ventura 13.3 beta 3 released

As well as the new betas of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4, Apple has also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Ventura 13.3 beta 3. The software comes a week after the previous beta.

The new macOS Ventura 13.3 beta 3 software has so far only been made available to developers, it is also expected to be made available to members of Apple’s Public Beta testing program sometime soon.

This update will bring a range of bug fixes and also performance improvements to the Mac, it will also include some new features.

This will include Apple’s new HomeKit architecture for its HomeKit devices, which is designed to make HomeKit easier to use.

This update also comes with a new range of emojis for Unicode 15, these include a pink heart, moose, jellyfish, shaking head, and many more.

As this is the third beta in the series, we can expect a couple more before the final version of the software is released. This should happen sometime around the end of March at the same time as iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 are released.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when the new macOS Ventura 13.3 software update will be released, we will let you know. If you are a developer you can find out more information about the software at the link below.

Source Apple





