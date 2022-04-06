macOS Monterey 12.4 beta 1 released

Apple has released a new version of macOS to developers, macOS Monterey 12.4 beta 1, the software comes a few weeks after the release of macOS 12.3. Apple also recently released a new macOS 12.3.1 software update which came with a range of bug fixes and also performance improvements.

The release comes at the same time as the new iPadOS 15.5 beta 1, watchOS 8.6 beta 1, and iOS 15.5 beta 1 and it brings some new features to the Mac. we are also expecting Apple to release this new range of betas to pits public beta testing program sometime soon.

This update brings an updated version of Apple’s Universal Control that is only compatible with iPadOS 15.5 and not with the previous version. So if you want to use Universal Control with this beta, then you will also need to install the iPadOS 15.5 beta 1 software on your iPad as well.

As yet there are no details on when the new macOS Monterey 12.4 software will be released, it could be released around Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference which starts on the 6th of June, or it could possibly be released before that date. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

