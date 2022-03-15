macOS Monterey 12.3 lands on the Mac

As well as the new iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates, Apple has also released a new software update for the Mac, macOS Monterey 12.3.

The macOS Monterey 12.3 software update brings a range of new features to the Mac, it also includes some bug fixes and some performance improvements.

This update adds the new Universal Control feature to the Mac, this allows you to control your iPad with the mouse and keyboard from your Mac. The update also includes Spatial Audio and a new range of Emoji, plus some other minor changes. You can see the release notes from Apple below.

macOS 12.3 adds Universal Control so you can use a single mouse and keyboard across your Mac and iPad. This release also includes new emoji, dynamic head tracking for Music, and other features and bug fixes for your Mac.

Universal Control (beta)

– Universal Control allows you to use a single mouse and keyboard across iPad and Mac

– Text can be typed on either Mac or iPad and you can drag and drop files between them

Spatial Audio

– Dynamic head tracking is available in Music with supported AirPods on Mac computers with the M1 chip

– Customizable spatial audio settings for Off, Fixed, and Head Tracked are now in Control Center with supported AirPods on Mac computers with the M1 chip

Emoji

– New emoji including faces, hand gestures, and household objects are available in emoji keyboard

– Handshake emoji allows you to choose separate skin tones for each hand

This release also includes the following enhancements for your Mac:

– Siri now includes an additional voice, expanding the diversity of options

– Podcasts app adds episode filter for seasons, played, unplayed, saved, or downloaded episodes

– Safari webpage translation adds support for Italian and Chinese (Traditional)

– Shortcuts now supports adding, removing, or querying tags with Reminders

– Saved passwords can now include your own notes

– Battery capacity readings have improved accuracy

This release also includes bug fixes for your Mac:

– News widgets in Today View may not open articles when clicked

– Audio may sound distorted while watching video in the Apple TV app

– Some photos and videos may be unintentionally moved when organizing albums in Photos

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new macOS Monterey 12.3 software update is now available to download for Apple’s Mac range of computers. You can find out more information about this update over at Apple’s website at the link below.

