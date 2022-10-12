macOS 13 Ventura beta 11 released

Apple has released a number of new betas this week, one of them being the new macOS 13 Ventura beta 11. The software has been made available to developers and also to public beta testers. Apple also released some new betas of iOS 16.1 and more.

The new macOS 13 Ventura beta brings a range of new features to the Mac, this will include the new Continuity Camera, Center Stage, Desk View, Studio Light, and many more.

There will also be updates for Apple’s range of existing applications which will include Safari, Mail, Maps, FaceTime, and more.

Apple is expected to release the new macOS 13 Ventura software later this month, it could be released sometime in the final week of October. We should also get new releases of iOS 16.1, watchOS 9.1, and iPadOS 16.1 at the same time.

We are expecting Apple to launch some new Macs this month, this should include some new MacBook Pro models and also possibly a new larger iMac.

The new macOS 13 Ventura beta 11 is now available for developers to try out, you can find out more details at the link below. As soon as we get some details on exactly when these new software updates are going to be released, we will let you know.

Source Apple



