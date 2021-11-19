Mac mechanical keyboard with a choice of switches hits Kickstarter from $99

Apple users searching for a Mac mechanical keyboard may be interested in the Coyres, and aluminium 79 key low-profile mechanical keyboard which is available with a variety of different switches to choose from depending on your preference. The Mac mechanical keyboard can be used both wirelessly and wired and features a backlight and is available in a variety of different colors depending on your preference. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the mac mechanical keyboard from roughly $99 or £74 (depending on current exchange rates).

Mac mechanical keyboard

“We the creators are a group of Apple fans, we like everything Apple but the keyboard, although the magic keyboard is a good keyboard. Incorporating our experience of mechanical keyboard to an Apple style keyboard thus came into being. We would use the keyboard primarily for daily office work – typing. Coyres keyboard is thicker than magic keyboard, due to the longer travel of the switch. Compared to magic keyboard, Coyres comes with full aluminum case, the top and bottom cases are both made of aluminum, then CNC precisely machined.”

If the Coyres crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Coyres Mac mechanical keyboard project watch the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Mac keyboard, jump over to the official Coyres crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

