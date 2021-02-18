MaaXBoard Nano mini PC from $80

AVnet has introduced its latest mini PC this week in the form of the MaaXBoard Nano a small form factor single board computer measuring roughly the same size as a Raspberry Pi, powered by an i.MX 8M Nano processor supported by 1GB of RAM and equipped with 16GB of eMMC storage.

“The MaaXBoard Nano contains everything necessary to support and create a Linux, Android or other OS-based systems. The platform offers several on-board peripherals including 1 GB of DDR4 memory, a Gigabit Ethernet port, quad USB 2.0 host ports, MIPI-DSI, MIPI-CSI, WiFi, Bluetooth, MicroSD card slot, four on-board microphones and an audio jack. A Raspberry Pi hat-compatible expansion connector also provides interfaces for UART, SPI, I2C and GPIO. These combined capabilities make it an ideal platform for investigating AI, IOT and multimedia applications.”

Other features of the MaaXBoard Nano mini PC include a Gigabit Ethernet connection, 4 x USB 2.0 ports plus camera and display interfaces, antenna connectors, 40-pin Raspberry Pi HAT compatible GPIO connector and wireless connectivity provided by support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.

“Each MaaXBoard Nano is shipped with a quick start guide to assist developers with their hardware or software development project. A user-supplied 5V/3A USB Type C power supply is required to power the board. A 16 GB microSD card and a UART USB Serial translator are recommended for booting the MaaXBoard Nano out-of-box experience. To jump-start your development, Avnet offers supported Android 9.0 and Linux images available for download. For software debugging, an optional Microchip USB-to-UART evaluation board is recommended, allowing USB terminal access through a UART port on the 40-pin expansion connector.”

Processor NXP i.MX 8M Nano Processor

Quad Arm CortexA53 @1.5GHz

Single CortexM7F @750MHz Memory 1GB DDR4 SDRAM

256mB QSPI Flash

MicroSD Slot

Supports 16GB eMMC

Communications and User Interface Gigabit Ethernet

Quad USB2.0 Host

MIPIDSI Display Interface

MIPICSI Camera Interface

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 4.2 and 5

External Antenna Connector

Four onboard Microphones

Audio Jack Memory 1GB DDR4 SDRAM

256mB QSPI Flash

MicroSD Slot

Supports 16GB eMMC Communications and User Interface Gigabit Ethernet

Quad USB2.0 Host

MIPIDSI Display Interface

MIPICSI Camera Interface

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 4.2 and 5

External Antenna Connector

Four onboard Microphones

Audio Jack User I/O 40 Pin Low Speed Expansion Interface Raspberry Pi Hat Compatible Digital I/O voltage: 3.3V

3 X User Buttons

2 X User Leds

Source : Liliputing : CNX Software

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals