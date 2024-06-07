M4 iPad Pro vs iPad Mini Speed Test

When deciding between the M4 iPad Pro and the iPad Mini, it’s important to understand their performance capabilities and key features to determine which device best suits your needs. While both iPads offer impressive performance, there are notable differences that can impact your user experience. The video below from Nick Ackerman compares the two tablets side by side.

One area where the iPad Mini stands out is in boot-up speed. Despite the iPad Pro’s more advanced hardware, the Mini’s A15 Bionic chip allows it to boot up faster. This efficiency can be beneficial if you frequently need to quickly access your device.

In terms of biometrics, the iPad Mini uses Touch ID for authentication, which is reliable but slightly slower compared to the iPad Pro’s Face ID. Face ID offers a more seamless and quicker unlocking experience, making it more convenient for users who value swift access to their device.

For general performance in everyday tasks, the iPad Mini’s A15 Bionic chip delivers smooth performance. However, the M4 chip in the iPad Pro provides a noticeably smoother experience overall, especially when combined with the ProMotion display that enhances fluidity and responsiveness.

Let’s take a closer look at the specifications of each device:

iPad Mini: 4GB GB RAM, 2.92 GHz CPU

iPad Pro: 8GB GB RAM, 4.40 GHz CPU

The iPad Pro’s higher RAM capacity and faster CPU speed translate to better performance, particularly in demanding applications. This makes it better suited for resource-intensive tasks and multitasking.

When it comes to app performance, both devices handle basic app usage similarly. However, the iPad Pro excels in gaming and heavy applications, offering faster load times and smoother gameplay. This advantage is especially noticeable in graphically intensive games or apps that require significant processing power.

Display quality is another area where the iPad Pro shines. Its OLED display provides superior color accuracy and contrast compared to the iPad Mini’s display. This makes the Pro a better choice for media consumption, photo editing, and creative work where visual fidelity is crucial.

The iPad Pro’s higher RAM capacity also contributes to better RAM management. You can switch between multiple apps seamlessly without experiencing slowdowns or app refreshes. This is particularly beneficial for users who frequently multitask or work with multiple applications simultaneously.

For gaming enthusiasts, the iPad Pro offers a substantial advantage in gaming performance. Its advanced hardware ensures smoother gameplay, higher frame rates, and quicker load times. If gaming is a priority, the iPad Pro is the clear choice.

When it comes to video rendering and exports, the iPad Pro completes tasks significantly faster than the iPad Mini. This makes it a better option for users involved in video editing, 3D modeling, or other resource-intensive creative tasks.

Looking to the future, the iPad Pro’s advanced hardware makes it more future-proof. It is designed to handle upcoming software updates and new technologies better than the iPad Mini. This means it will likely remain a capable device for a longer period, making it a better long-term investment.

User experience is another important factor to consider. The iPad Mini’s compact size and portability make it ideal for casual use and on-the-go computing. It’s easy to carry around and use in various settings. On the other hand, the iPad Pro is better suited for users who demand high performance and extensive multitasking capabilities. Its larger screen and advanced features make it ideal for professional use, creative work, and demanding applications.

Ultimately, the choice between the M4 iPad Pro and the iPad Mini depends on your specific needs and priorities. The iPad Pro offers superior performance, display quality, and multitasking capabilities, making it the better choice for demanding tasks and future-proofing. However, if portability and casual use are your main concerns, the iPad Mini remains a solid option that delivers smooth performance in a compact package.

Source & Image Credit: Nick Ackerman



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals