M3GAN robot horror film premiers Jan 6th

Universal Pictures have released a new trailer for their upcoming film M3GAN featuring a storyline revolving around a robotic prototype created by a brilliant toy company roboticist. M3GAN has been designed to listen and watch and learn about the world she has entered. As she becomes friend, teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to. Check out the second trailer for the horror film created by James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring franchises, and Blumhouse, the producer of the Halloween films, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man.

“M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems—a decision that will have unimaginable consequences. “

M3GAN horror film release date

M3GAN is set to premiere in theatre screens worldwide early next year and will be available to watch from January 6, 2023 onwards.

“Produced by Jason Blum and James Wan, M3GAN is directed by award-winning filmmaker Gerard Johnstone (Housebound), from a screenplay by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2) based on a story by Akela Cooper and James Wan. The film also stars Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Brian Jordan Alvarez (Will & Grace), Jen Van Epps (Cowboy Bebop), Lori Dungey (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, extended edition) and Stephane Garneau-Monten (Straight Forward).”

Source : Universal Pictures





