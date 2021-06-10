Icy Dock ToughArmor MB872MP-B Full-Metal 12-bay M2 SATA rack



Icy Dock has introduced a new addition to their range of M.2 Sata racks in the form of the Icy Dock ToughArmor MB872MP-B Full-Metal 12-bay M.2 SATA rack, supporting 12x M.2 SATA SSDs from 30 mm to 110 mm (2230 / 2242 / 2260 / 2280 / 22110) in just a single 5.25″ optical drive bay. The ToughArmor MB872MP-B is equipped with a patent-pending M.2 adjustable locker for tool-less drive installation and removal of supported drives, the whole process taking less than 10 seconds to complete says the develop and team at Icy Dock.

“The specialized slimline tray is made with thick aluminium and acts as a heatsink to dissipate heat generated by the M.2 SATA SSD. Additionally, using 3x OCuLink cables instead of 12x SATA cables reduces cable clutter and improves the system airflow. The included thermal pad fills the contact surfaces gap and transfers heat away from the M.2 SSD to the huge heatsink tray, allowing airflow to dissipate the heat away efficiently. Powering up the twelve drives at once can accumulate heat. Therefore, we have included a 40 mm cooling fan with adjustable 3-Mode fan speed control, providing airflow throughout the entire cage. Depending on your requirement, select the proper fan speed to keep the drives at optimal operating temperatures, even under heavy load.”

Features of the new Icy Dock ToughArmor MB872MP-B Full-Metal 12-bay M.2 SATA rack include:

Fits 12x M.2 SATA SSD of all lengths, 30 mm (2230), 42 mm (2242), 60 mm (2260), 80 mm (2280), and 110 mm (22110).

Installs into 1x standard external 5.25″ device bay

Powers 12x M.2 SSD through 2x 15-pin SATA power connector

Connects 12x M.2 SSD through 3x OCuLink (SFF-8612) connector

Transfer speed up to 6Gb/s per drive and support hot-swap feature

40mm cooling fan with three-mode fan speed control (high/low/off)

Removable drive tray with tool-less drive installation for easy drive maintenance

Huge heatsink tray with thermal pad included dispersing heat from the drive

Anti-Vibration Technology – Creates a safe environment for SSDs

Active Power Technology – Saves power by shutting off the device when no drive is installed

Drive ID plugs are included to keep track of your drives

Eagle-hook tray latch securely holds the tray inside the enclosure

EMI Grounding – Protects SSDs from electrical damage

Supports SATA power cables with locking latch design

Industry-leading 3-year warranty with exceptional customer support

Source : TPU

