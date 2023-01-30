M2 MacBook Pro taken apart by iFixit (Video)

Apple recently launched a range of new Macs, this included the new M2 MacBook Pro and the new M2 Mac Mini.

Now we get to find out how the M2 MacBook Pro is put together in a new teardown video from iFixit, the video gives us a look at the design of the device and how it is put together.

As for the M2 notebook itself, there are of course some changes but those changes are restricted to the Logic Board. The most interesting of which is the apparently reduced size of the heatsink on the M2 Pro SoC. This prompted a bit of investigation since we would have expected the M2 Pro to have a similar if not larger heatsink compared to the M1.

With the SoC deshielded, the reason for the size disparity is immediately apparent. The M1 Pro has an 8GB Samsung LPDDR5 RAM module on either side of the core while the M2 Pro has two SK Hynix 4GB LPDDR5 RAM moduleson either side of the core—a total of four. These are the very same RAM modules we found in the M2 MacBook Air.

You can find out more details about the M2 MacBook Pro teardown over at iFixit at the link below.

Source iFixit





