CHIEFTEC M.2 NVME SSD enclosure with USB-C connection

If you would like to quickly add more storage via USB or access data on M.2 SSD drives you may be interested in a new piece of kit launched by CHIEFTECin the form of the CEB-M2C M.2 NVME SSD Enclosure with USB Type C connector.

The CEB-M2C SSD enclosure comes in a solid aluminum chassis for ideal heat dissipation and robust protection of the built-in device. It can hold an M.2 SSD with NVME internal interface. The M.2 SSD enclosure is compatible with PCI-E 3.1 specifications for ultra-fast transfer rates and the USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C connector supports up to 10 GBit/s of transfer rate.

Specifications of the CEB-M2C M.2 NVME SSD enclosure :

– Model:    CEB-M2C
– EAN code:    0753263076816
– Compatible SSD Type & Dimensions:    M.2 PCI-E NVME SSD (M & B+M Key) 2230/2242/2260/2280
– USB Interface:    USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C
– Data transfer rate:    up to 10 GBit/s (USB 3.1 Gen2)
– Operating System:    Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10 / Linux / Mac 10, 10.5 or later versions
– Material:    Aluminum
– Dimension: (DxWxH)    108mm x 38mm x 14mm
– Weight:     80g / 115g
– Warranty    24 Months

Source : CHIEFTEC

