CHIEFTEC M.2 NVME SSD enclosure with USB-C connection

If you would like to quickly add more storage via USB or access data on M.2 SSD drives you may be interested in a new piece of kit launched by CHIEFTECin the form of the CEB-M2C M.2 NVME SSD Enclosure with USB Type C connector.

The CEB-M2C SSD enclosure comes in a solid aluminum chassis for ideal heat dissipation and robust protection of the built-in device. It can hold an M.2 SSD with NVME internal interface. The M.2 SSD enclosure is compatible with PCI-E 3.1 specifications for ultra-fast transfer rates and the USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C connector supports up to 10 GBit/s of transfer rate.

Specifications of the CEB-M2C M.2 NVME SSD enclosure :

– Model: CEB-M2C

– EAN code: 0753263076816

– Compatible SSD Type & Dimensions: M.2 PCI-E NVME SSD (M & B+M Key) 2230/2242/2260/2280

– USB Interface: USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C

– Data transfer rate: up to 10 GBit/s (USB 3.1 Gen2)

– Operating System: Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10 / Linux / Mac 10, 10.5 or later versions

– Material: Aluminum

– Dimension: (DxWxH) 108mm x 38mm x 14mm

– Weight: 80g / 115g

– Warranty 24 Months

Source : CHIEFTEC

