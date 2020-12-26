nect LTE modem can be used in 208 countries worldwide

If you are in the market for an affordable, portable, high quality 4G LTE modem you may be interested in the nectModem which is now available at a discount during its Indiegogo InDemand funding stage. The small compact LTE modem requires no contracts and is equipped with an “all-day battery” and is supported in over 208 countries worldwide.

Early bird pledges are available from $119 or £88 offering a 14% savings off the recommended retail price, with worldwide shipping expected to take place during January 2021. The nect MODEM offer a pocket sized portable LTE modem with a global, high-quality 4G LTE connection, all-day battery and no contracts.

“Get the same speed and quality of internet connection with nect MODEM without worrying about getting disconnected or low bandwidth. plus, pay for the service you want when you need it. Not only is nect MODEM’s service more affordable, but its service is higher quality too. nect MODEM is perfect for professionals, travelers, techies, or anyone looking to keeping their browsing private—never miss a deadline, conference call, or episode again”

“nect MODEM’s eSIM compatibility means you can easily use our service offerings, and our Nano-SIM slot means you can shop around for the service that best fits your needs – we won’t lock you into a service contract! No more unprotected, public WiFi. so, feel free to do all your important browsing or banking. nect MODEM provides our users with highest level of security and VPN access.”

For more information about the modem jump over to the official Indiegogo crowdfunding InDemand campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

