Lofree EDGE ultralow profile mechanical keyboard $129

The Lofree EDGE Ultralow Profile Mechanical Keyboard has launched via Kickstarter offering a combination of both performance and comfort for users. Whether you’re an avid gamer seeking lightning-fast response times or a professional user craving a sleek and efficient typing experience, the Lofree EDGE is designed to exceed your expectations.

Imagine holding a keyboard that feels incredibly lightweight yet exudes an aura of durability. The Lofree EDGE achieves this perfect balance by utilizing premium materials such as carbon fiber for the upper case and magnesium alloy for the bottom. This combination not only ensures long-lasting resilience but also contributes to the keyboard’s remarkably thin profile. The sleek wedge design adds a touch of sophistication to your workspace, making it a standout accessory that will undoubtedly turn heads.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the originative project from roughly $129 or £110 (depending on current exchange rates). Developed in collaboration with Kailh, the keyboard features the innovative Kailh POM Switch 2.0, which boasts an incredibly short travel distance of just 2.4mm. This means that every keystroke you make, whether you’re typing up a crucial report or engaging in intense gaming sessions, will be met with lightning-fast responsiveness and a satisfying tactile feedback that will keep you coming back for more.

The innovation doesn’t stop there. The Lofree EDGE takes keyboard construction to new heights with its unique PCB-Gasket mount structure. By eliminating the need for traditional positioning plates, this optimized design not only saves valuable space but also significantly enhances the typing feedback. You’ll experience a smoother, more connected typing sensation that will make you wonder how you ever settled for anything less.

Customization is at the heart of the Lofree EDGE experience. With the intuitive Lofree Configurator software, you have the power to tailor your typing experience to your exact preferences. Create personalized keymaps, assign macros, and make the keyboard truly your own. And if you’re looking to add a touch of personality to your setup, the Lofree EDGE comes with three stunning alternative keycap sets—Lune, Meteorite, and Ether—each offering durability and a distinct aesthetic through advanced dye sublimation.

Assuming that the Lofree EDGE funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the Lofree EDGE ultra low profile mechanical keyboard project appraise the promotional video below.

Seamless connectivity is a breeze with the Lofree EDGE. Whether you prefer the freedom of Bluetooth or the reliability of a wired connection, this keyboard has you covered. In wired mode, you’ll enjoy a high polling rate of 1000Hz, ensuring minimal latency and instantaneous response times. And when you’re on the go, the impressive battery life of up to 130 hours (with lights off) means you can type to your heart’s content without worrying about frequent recharges.

Comfort is paramount when it comes to long typing sessions, and the Lofree EDGE delivers in spades. The ultrathin design not only looks sleek and modern but also reduces finger strain, allowing you to type for extended periods without discomfort. The adjustable kickstands provide two typing angles, ensuring that you can find the perfect ergonomic position that suits your needs. And if you’re concerned about noise, the internal foam material effectively dampens sound, making each keystroke quiet and pleasant.

Portability is another key feature of the Lofree EDGE. Its lightweight design makes it the perfect companion for on-the-go users who demand both style and functionality. Whether you’re moving between meetings, working from a café, or traveling to your next adventure, the Lofree EDGE is ready to accompany you every step of the way. And with the included EDGE Sleeve, you can rest assured that your keyboard will be protected from the rigors of daily life.

In a world where technology is constantly evolving, the Lofree EDGE Ultralow Profile Mechanical Keyboard stands out as a shining example of innovation, craftsmanship, and user-centric design. By combining advanced materials, innovative switch technology, and customizable features, this keyboard offers an unparalleled typing experience that will elevate your productivity, enhance your gaming prowess, and add a touch of sophistication to your digital life. So why settle for an ordinary keyboard when you can have the extraordinary? Upgrade to the Lofree EDGE and embrace the future of typing.

