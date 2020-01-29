Lotus Evora GT410 unveiled, comes with Apple CarPlay

Lotus has added another new sports car to its range with the launch of the Lotus Evora GT410, the car is powered by a 3.5 litre V6 that produces 410 horsepower.

The Lotus Evora GT410 comes with a 0 to 60 times of just 4 seconds and it has a top speed of 190 miles per hour.

The new Lotus Evora GT410 is designed to be a more usable ‘every day’ car. It comes with Sparco sport seats and air-con to create a more comfortable environment for occupants, while a reversing camera improves safety during low-speed manoeuvres. A premium infotainment system with sat-nav and Apple CarPlay is now standard and includes DAB digital radio for the first time. Increased cabin sound insulation for reduced road noise and improved refinement will further improve the listening experience.

The Evora GT410 Sport remains the most driver-focused and lightweight choice in the Lotus Evora range. Its standard specification has also been revised; upgrades include the integration of Sparco sport seats, air-con, and a premium infotainment system including DAB digital radio, sat-nav and Apple CarPlay.

You can find out more information about the new Lotus Evora GT410 over at Lotus at the link below. The car will retail for £82,900.

Source Lotus

