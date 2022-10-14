Lotus Evija Fittipaldi limited edition unveiled

Lotus has announced a limited edition version of their Evija, the Lotus Evija Fittipaldi and the car celebrates 50 years since race legend Emerson Fittipaldi and Team Lotus won F1 Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships.

The Lotus Evija Fittipaldi comes with a range of upgrades over the standard car, just 8 cars are being built and they are all sold.

Exactly 50 years on, the Lotus Evija Fittipaldi is a fitting celebration of that partnership. Just eight examples of the all-electric two-seater are being hand-built at Hethel in Norfolk, UK – the global HQ of Lotus sports car design and manufacturing – and all are sold. Customer deliveries will begin early next year. It is the latest project from Lotus Advanced Performance, the bespoke design and experiential division of the business launched earlier this year.

Showcasing the world-famous black and gold colour scheme – also 50 years old in 2022 – the hand-painted exterior and numerous other unique design features have been created to commemorate this amazing collaboration. They include a hand-tinted plan view of the Type 72 etched into the exposed carbon fibre roof, and Fittipaldi’s signature hand-stitched into the dashboard.

And perhaps the most emotive detail of all is the rotary dial on the floating central instrument panel. It has been hand-crafted from recycled original Type 72 aluminium, ensuring a genuine piece of the iconic F1 racer is part of each Evija Fittipaldi.

You can find out more details about this limited edition Lotus Evija Fittipaldi over at the Lotus website at the link below.

Source Lotus



