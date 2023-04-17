The Lord of the Rings Gollum game preorders open ahead of May 25 launch

The highly anticipated Lord of the Rings Gollum game will be officially launching next month and will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S from May 25, 2023 onwards. The game will also be launching on the Nintendo Switch in the near future although a release date has not yet been confirmed by Nintendo. Check out the preorder teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline, adventure and characters in the Gollum game.

By preordering the Standard or Precious Editions of the Gollum game, you will receive the Emotes Pack DLC, which includes 6 of Gollum’s iconic gestures and sayings. The Precious Edition offers an even more immersive game experience. This edition includes:

– Base game

– Sindarin VO DLC, which adds a touch of authenticity to dialogue with the Elves

– Lore Compendium DLC, a treasure trove of information about the game’s key characters, locations and events, taking you deep into the history of Middle-earth

– Original Soundtrack application so you can listen to the game soundtrack whenever you want

– Art Exhibition application that takes you behind the scenes of the game creation process with lots of sketches and development secrets

Lord of the Rings Gollum game

“The Precious Edition was put together with Tolkien fans in mind. Daedalic Entertainment and NACON have gone above and beyond to curate a captivating package that includes over 100 stunning art pieces, a lore compendium to deepen your Middle-earth knowledge, additional Sindarin lines for the game’s Elves, which will make you feel like you are properly east of the Misty Mountains, and more! With a focus on immersing players in the world of Middle-earth, this edition is sure to delight fans and gamers alike.”

PC system requirements:

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel i7-4770 AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GTX 1080/RTX 2060

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 45 GB available space

Additional Notes: at Medium preset and 1080p, Ray Tracing off

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel i3-6100 AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: RTX 3080 (with DLSS Quality)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 45 GB available space

Additional Notes: at High preset and 1440p, Ray Tracing on

Source : Steam





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals