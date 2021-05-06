Disney+ Marvel Loki TV series premiering two days earlier than expected

Disney has today announced that its highly anticipated Marvel Loki TV series will premiere on the Disney+ streaming service from June 9th 2021 rather than June 11th. “In Marvel Studios’ “Loki,” the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer.”

“After stealing the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), an alternate version of Loki is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA), a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline. They give Loki a choice: face being deleted from existence due to being a “time variant”, or help fix the timeline and stop a greater threat. Loki ends up trapped in his own crime thriller, traveling through time and altering human history.”

Source : Disney

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals