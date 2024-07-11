Make a perfect cup of Chai with Loka

Imagine transforming your chai-making routine into a seamless, enjoyable experience. With the Loka Chai Maker, you can now brew authentic chai effortlessly, combining traditional flavors with modern convenience. This innovative appliance is designed to make your life easier, healthier, and more delightful. Picture yourself waking up to the aroma of freshly brewed chai, knowing that every cup is crafted to perfection with minimal effort on your part. The Loka Chai Maker is not just an appliance; it’s a gateway to a more enriched and satisfying tea time.

Key Takeaways Effortless brewing of authentic chai

Mess-free and easy to clean

Health benefits from antioxidant-rich ingredients

User-friendly design with ergonomic features

Stylish and durable, made from high-quality materials

Early bird bonuses are now available for the unique project from roughly $89 or £70 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 29% off the purchase price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Say goodbye to the mess on your stove. The Loka Chai Maker ensures a clean and hassle-free chai-making process. Its ceramic non-stick coating makes cleaning a breeze, while the built-in, removable strainer eliminates the need for additional tools. Imagine no longer having to scrub stubborn stains off your stovetop or deal with the frustration of clogged strainers. Plus, all components are dishwasher safe, saving you time and effort. This means you can spend more time enjoying your chai and less time cleaning up afterward.

Loka Chai Maker

The Loka Chai Maker isn’t just about convenience; it’s also about promoting your well-being. Using authentic chai ingredients rich in antioxidants, this appliance helps boost your immunity and improve digestion. Think about the peace of mind you’ll have knowing that every cup of chai you drink is contributing to your overall health. Enjoy a cup of chai that’s not only delicious but also beneficial for your health. The antioxidants in chai can help combat free radicals in your body, potentially reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

Designed with user comfort in mind, the Loka Chai Maker features an ergonomic handle for easy pouring. The built-in strainer means you don’t need to worry about external tools, and the appliance is engineered to prevent your chai from boiling over. Imagine the ease of pouring your chai without the fear of spills or burns. It’s all about making your chai-making process as smooth as possible. The thoughtful design ensures that even if you’re new to making chai, you’ll feel like a pro in no time.

If the Loka campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2024. To learn more about the Loka Chai maker project watch the promotional video below.

Developed in collaboration with the renowned Pentagram design studio, the Loka Chai Maker combines form and function. Made from grade 304 stainless steel, it promises durability and longevity. This appliance is not just a tool; it’s a stylish addition to your kitchen that enhances your chai-making experience. The sleek design and high-quality materials make it a conversation piece, something you’ll be proud to display on your countertop. It’s a perfect blend of tradition and modernity, reflecting the essence of chai itself.

The Loka Chai Maker is packed with features that make it stand out. The chai fountain ensures a delightful pour every time, adding a touch of elegance to your tea time. The spoutless design means you can pour without worrying about drips and spills, keeping your kitchen clean. Made from safe materials free from PFAS, PTFEs, lead, and cadmium, you can be assured that your chai is free from harmful chemicals. These features collectively make the Loka Chai Maker a must-have for any chai enthusiast.

Upgrade your tea time with the Loka Chai Maker and enjoy the perfect blend of tradition and innovation. Imagine the joy of sharing a perfectly brewed cup of chai with friends and family, knowing that every detail has been taken care of by this remarkable appliance. Whether you’re a chai connoisseur or someone looking to explore the rich flavors of authentic chai, the Loka Chai Maker is your ideal companion.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and dimensional specifications for the Chai maker, jump over to the official Loka crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



