Logitech G Return of the Jedi themed Mouse and Mousepad

Logitech has announced that it is launching some new Logitech G Return of the Jedi-themed devices, including the G502 X PLUS Millennium Falcon™ Edition Gaming Mouse and G840 XL Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad in Darth Vader and Battle of Endor Editions.

The new G502 X PLUS Millennium Falcon™ Edition Gaming Mouse comes with a range of features and it is designed to offer high response speeds when gaming, more details are below.

Redesigned for the perfect fit and ultimate gaming experience, the G502 X PLUS includes HERO 25K sensors for incredible precision and high-performance accuracy. A DPI shift button enables you to remove and reverse to bring it closer to your thumb, and a dual-mode scroll wheel lets you switch between hyper-fast spin or a more precise ratcheting mode. Tilt left and right for two additional personalizable controls.

Complete your desktop with the Logitech G840 XL Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad, featuring officially licensed Darth Vader or Battle of Endor-inspired designs. The extra-large mouse pad is designed with consistent height across your desktop, enabling you to position your station however you like—without getting in the way of your Millennium Falcon -inspired gaming mouse.

You can find out more details about the new Logitech G G502 X PLUS Millennium Falcon™ Edition Gaming Mouse and G840 XL Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad over at Logitech at the link below.

Source Logitech



