Logitech G G303 Shroud Edition wireless gaming mouse $130

Shroud followers will be pleased to know that Logitech and Shroud have teamed up to create the G303 Shroud Edition wireless gaming mouse priced at $130. Michael “shroud” Grzesiek, introduced the fully redesigned version of shroud’s favorite mouse this week. “Getting the opportunity to design a mouse with Logitech was a dream come true. The G303 is my favorite mouse of all time and using that as the design inspiration we made my perfect mouse,” said shroud. “Collaborating with Logitech G was an amazing experience, and I’m really proud of the final product. I’m excited to bring this to all my fans.”

Logitech G G303 Shroud Edition gaming mouse

The remastered G303 Shroud Edition features LIGHTSPEED, delivering ultra-low latency and reliable performance together with a 145 hour battery life. The mouse is also equipped with Logitech G’s proprietary HERO 25K Sensor for precision and speed, without sacrificing energy. Weighing in at 75 grams, the shroud G303 is lightweight, robust and comfortable enough to allow for low-sensitivity DPI and faster aiming.

“Known for his insane aim—and a self-proclaimed wireless fiend—shroud loves the precision, accuracy, shape, and feel of the G303 wireless gaming mouse. Logitech G worked closely with shroud to understand exactly how to improve the original G303 to meet his specific requirements and preferences. We enhanced and updated the shape and form, repositioned the side buttons, changed switch location, adjusted the weight, and even went as far as including subtle markings to approximate his finger grip position, all in an effort to build the perfect mouse for shroud.”

