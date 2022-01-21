Stream from anywhere using the MCaster Live portable live streaming mixer

Streamers looking to go mobile and stream from anywhere may be interested in a new piece of kit created by the team at Mackie in the form of the MCaster Live portable live streaming mixer. The new streaming mixer will be available towards the end of this month early next during February 2022 and will be priced at $259 with more accessories for the live streaming mixer available sometime later this year.

“When talking to creators, we kept seeing the same complaints over and over again. Users want a simple way to connect with their streaming platform. They want to sound great. And they want something that can be easily portable.” said Mackie Product Manager Craig Reeves. “M•Caster Live delivers on all of those points and manages to look great while doing it!”

Live streaming mixer

“MCaster Live includes a powerful software bundle from Accusonus, including a perpetual license of their amazing ERA Voice Leveler and De-Esser plugins, and a 3 month All Access Suite subscription. This creative suite features powerful audio repair tools such as Noise Remover, Voice Deepener, Mouth De-Clicker, and Reverb Remover, just to name a few. Users can explore the Voice Changer plugin, adding fun effects to their projects, or search the music libraries of SFX and Music Cellar for high-quality, royalty-free sound effects and background music.”

Features

Connect directly to your smartphone’s headphone jack to both send and receive audio

Pristine sound quality and unmatched flexibility in an ultra-compact design

Connect your favorite mic, headset, and more

Pick the perfect vocal sound with selectable ContourFX Presets

StreamFX makes it easy to add the finishing touch with fun voice-changing effects

RGB LED strip with 7 user-selectable colors

USB connectivity allows for use as an audio interface on a Mac/PC

Accusonus Plugins included Lifetime license for the ERA Voice Leveler and ERA De-Esser plugins plus 3-month subscription to Accusonus’ All Access Suite Utilize powerful audio repair tools like Noise Remover, Mouth De-Clicker, Reverb Remover, and more Explore the Voice Changer and add even more fun effects to your content Access high-quality, royalty-free sound effects and background music with SFX and Music Cellar

Included accessories USB Cable 1/8” TRS / Aux Cable 1/8” TRRS Cable (For Smartphones) Power Supply



Source : Mackie

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals