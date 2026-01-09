LIVALL’s PikaBoost 2 Lite Edition Delivers No-Fuss E-Bike Power at CES 2026

At CES 2026, LIVALL—already a known name in the smart helmet space—rolled into the Las Vegas Convention Center with a quiet revolution in tow: the PikaBoost 2 Lite Edition, an e-bike conversion kit purpose-built for everyday riders, first-time e-cyclists, and urban explorers.

A Simpler Path to E-Bike Freedom

Forget the clunky installs, calibration tools, and tangled wiring. The PikaBoost 2 Lite strips the e-bike experience down to the essentials. With just two screws, riders can securely mount the motorized unit to a standard seat post and be ready to ride in minutes

This compact kit contains a 250W rated motor, delivering up to 50% pedaling assistance, especially on inclines thanks to built-in smart slope sensors. For commuters and casual cyclists alike, that translates to smoother, less tiring rides — whether on hills, flat roads, or crowded bike lanes.

But what really sets the Lite Edition apart is what it doesn’t include: no throttle, no complicated control panel, no overwhelming UI. Just pure pedal-assist—making it ideal for those who want an intuitive, confidence-building ride without a steep learning curve

Performance That Punches Above Its Weight

Despite its light footprint (just 6.6 lbs / 3kg), the PikaBoost 2 Lite Edition packs impressive capability:

Max range of 31 miles (50 km) on flat urban routes

of 31 miles (50 km) on flat urban routes Assist speed of up to 15mph (25 km/h)

of up to 15mph (25 km/h) Quick charging in just 3 hours via USB-C (PD 3.0, up to 65W)

in just 3 hours via USB-C (PD 3.0, up to 65W) IPX5-rated water resistance for wet-weather rides

for wet-weather rides USB-C output port to charge your phone on the go

The internal 158Wh battery is tuned for daily commuting, errand runs, or a relaxing weekend ride. And when is it time to take the unit indoors? It’s a breeze to remove and carry.

Upgrade When You’re Ready

LIVALL has designed the PikaBoost 2 Lite to grow with you. Riders start with Pure Assist Mode, but can unlock premium features like Cruise Mode, Workout Mode, and LIVALL’s patented fall detection & SOS alert system by adding accessories and subscribing through the companion app

This modular approach reflects a bigger trend in tech: empowering users to scale up only when needed, reducing e-waste and improving affordability.

CES 2026: Where Mobility Meets Intelligence

Alongside the Lite Edition, LIVALL is making headlines for its broader smart mobility ecosystem. The brand’s new AI Visual Smart Taillight (VG1) and AI Smart Helmets take inspiration from autonomous vehicles, integrating real-time hazard detection, 120° rear cameras, and bidirectional safety alerts into the cycling experience

These AI-powered safety systems are designed to recognize threats and alert both rider and surrounding traffic before an accident occurs—transforming two-wheel travel from reactive to proactive.

The Lite Edition makes sustainable, tech-enhanced mobility more accessible than ever. But it’s also the entry point into a larger ecosystem—one where riders can build a connected, intelligent, and protective ride around themselves.

The Bottom Line

The PikaBoost 2 Lite Edition is LIVALL’s most accessible product yet—and one of its smartest. It offers an ideal gateway for anyone hesitant to jump into full e-bike ownership, and a thoughtful solution for eco-conscious urban dwellers looking to reduce car dependency without sacrificing convenience or comfort.

LIVALL goes beyond hardware to actually building the future of safer, smarter, two-wheel mobility.



