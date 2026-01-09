Litheli Brings Vision-Based AI Lawn Care to CES 2026

At CES 2026, Litheli is demonstrating how robotic lawn care is moving beyond simple automation and into real-world intelligence. The company’s Skope™ 800 AI-VISION Robotic Lawn Mower replaces traditional boundary wires and RTK positioning with a pure multi-vision AI system designed to work straight out of the box.

Rather than asking users to install perimeter cables or set up a base station, the Skope 800 uses multiple onboard cameras and AI perception to map the yard autonomously. Once placed on the lawn, it identifies boundaries, understands terrain changes, and plans efficient mowing routes without manual intervention. The goal is simple: reduce setup friction while increasing accuracy and reliability in everyday residential environments.

This shift toward vision-first navigation puts the Skope 800 closer to the way autonomous vehicles and service robots operate—by seeing and interpreting the world instead of relying on fixed rules.

AI Vision That Adapts to Real Backyards

One of the most compelling aspects of the Skope 800 is how it handles unpredictability. Backyards are dynamic spaces filled with children, pets, toys, furniture, and constantly changing layouts. Litheli’s AI-powered obstacle recognition system is designed to detect and avoid more than 200 types of objects in real time.

In practice, this means the mower can safely reroute around a running child, pause near a pet, or navigate around playground equipment without human intervention. Instead of stopping completely or becoming confused by unexpected obstacles, the system dynamically adjusts its path and continues mowing where it left off.

The mower also supports multi-zone lawns and edge-aware navigation, allowing it to clean corners and borders that many robotic mowers struggle to reach. Resume-from-breakpoint mowing ensures that interruptions—such as recharging or temporary obstacles—don’t result in missed patches or uneven coverage.

From a user-experience perspective, this level of adaptability significantly reduces the need for supervision, making robotic mowing feel more trustworthy in family-oriented spaces.

Power Sharing and Sustainable Design

Under the hood, the Skope 800 is part of Litheli’s broader IPS™ (Infinity Power Share) ecosystem. The same battery used to power the mower can be shared across other Litheli tools and devices, or even used as a portable power source for electronics like phones and laptops.

This modular approach improves battery utilization and reduces the need for multiple proprietary power systems—an increasingly important consideration as households adopt more battery-powered equipment.

The mower itself operates quietly, produces zero emissions, and is designed to minimize environmental impact while maintaining consistent performance. For homeowners concerned about noise, air quality, or sustainability, the Skope 800 positions robotic lawn care as both a convenience upgrade and a cleaner alternative to gas-powered equipment.

At CES 2026, Litheli is really outlining a future where AI vision, shared energy systems, and autonomous outdoor tools work together to simplify everyday chores. For tech enthusiasts watching the evolution of smart home ecosystems, the lawn may be the next frontier.



