Litelok Core bike lock offers the best combination of security and flexibility

Building on the original Litelok bike lock launched back in 2018 the company has now refined the design to create the Litelok Core which is now available via Indiegogo in demand. Offering a combination of unparalleled core strength together with flexibility and ease-of-use, offering the best combination of security and flexibility. The campaign has already raised over $700,000 thanks to over 3,000 backers since it’s launch earlier this year and can be used on both pedal powered and battery powered bikes keeping them safe for your return.

Litelok Core bike lock

Litelok Core is designed and built to protect bikes and e-bikes in any environment: light, flexible, wearable (if you want to) and Certified by Sold Secure to the highest rating of Bicycle Diamond, a new security level, created with higher value bikes and e-bikes in mind. Designed with multiple layers of protection from the inner core out, Litelok Core is flexible and tough enough to keep your ride safe. It is comprised of two key components: Boaflexicore Plus and a hardened steel inline lock body offering a flexible yet secure alternative to the kryptonite bike lock.

“As much as you love your ride, at some point you’ve got to lock it and leave it. Industry experts recommend using independently accredited, high quality locks for insurance cover as well as peace of mind but most conventional, high security locks are heavy, cumbersome and weigh you down. The rise of e-bikes has been phenomenal with the benefits of battery assistance: freedom to cycle further, a welcome boost to get you up the hills or an effortless commute to and from work – we love them but so do bike thieves. “

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $135 or £100 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 16% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

If the Litelok Core campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Litelok Core bike lock project view the promotional video below.

“Compared with a traditional bike, an e-bike is generally bigger and heavier due to its weighty battery and larger frame size. You’re therefore going to want a longer and flexible lock to secure round your frame, wheel and a fixed object more easily than perhaps you think. And whilst your e-bike weighs more, minimising additional weight by carrying a lighter lock will mean a longer battery life to ride further and home again.”

“Steel inline lock body is made from aerospace grade hardened steel. Inside, an intelligent stainless steel structure resists impact from attack including -40 deg C freeze spray and hammer/chisel blows. At the heart of the product is a pick resistant disc detainer lock, tested to 5,000 open and close locking cycles.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the bike lock, jump over to the official Litelok Core crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

