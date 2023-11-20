Lite3DP Gen 2 mini mSLA resin printer from $115

Dive into the fascinating world of 3D printing with the Lite3DP Gen 2, a compact mSLA resin printer that stands out for its precision and hackability. This printer is not just a space-saving addition to your creative space; it’s a tool designed to cater to the intricate details of your projects. With its open-source nature and compatibility with Arduino IDE, the Lite3DP Gen 2 is a versatile device that’s perfect for both educational and professional-grade tasks.

The Lite3DP Gen 2 resin printer boasts a sleek, minimalist design that fits effortlessly into any workspace. Despite its small size, it doesn’t compromise on quality. It’s built with high-precision components and sturdy construction, ensuring that your creations are reproduced with the utmost accuracy. The improved display not only offers a larger print volume but also comes with a protective cover plate to safeguard the main screen.

ESP32 microcontroller for advanced control

At the heart of the Lite3DP Gen 2 is the ESP32 microcontroller, which provides advanced control over your printing projects. The user interface is designed to be intuitive, featuring capacitive touch controls that make it easy to navigate. You can customize test functions to adjust print parameters for the best results. You have the option to choose between a larger touchscreen for a more visual interface or an auxiliary OLED display for more detailed information.

Open Source

The open-source PCBs are compatible with the previous version of the Lite3DP resin printer, making it easy for users to upgrade. This printer excels at producing prints with incredible detail, highlighting the sophisticated capabilities of its resin printing technology. Whether you’re crafting jewelry, working on dental applications, or creating complex prototypes, the Lite3DP Gen 2 consistently delivers precision.

High-precision components and construction

The development kit that comes with the printer includes essential components like the main and base boards, a connector cable, an OLED display module, a TMC2209 driver, and a pre-assembled aluminum light cone. This kit ensures compatibility with the Lite3DP S1 and allows for shared Z-axis functionality with FDM printers, expanding its versatility.

One of the most appealing features of the Lite3DP Gen 2 is its quiet operation. You won’t be disturbed by noisy cooling fans, allowing for a peaceful printing environment. The printer’s energy-efficient design requires less than 10 W of power, making it an eco-friendly option for your 3D printing needs. Its modest print sizes also mean less waste, promoting a sustainable approach to 3D printing.

Despite weighing less than 0.5 kg, the Lite3DP Gen 2 doesn’t sacrifice performance for portability. You can easily carry it in a bag to different locations. The printer offers impressive XY/Z resolution and fast print speeds of up to 40 mm/h. It’s compatible with all UV 405-nm resins and accepts data via a Micro SD card. The printer works with multiple slicers, helping to optimize your workflow.

The silent stepper motor of the Lite3DP Gen 2 ensures that the printing process is discreet. Additionally, the aluminum tray with its magnetic attachment makes setup and maintenance a breeze, adding to the convenience for the user.

Key specifications of the Lite3DP Gen 2:

– It measures 100 x 100 x 167 mm in size.

– The build volume is 36.7 x 48.8 x 80 mm.

– It has an XY resolution of 0.11475 mm.

– You can choose from Z resolution options of 0.025, 0.05, or 0.1 mm.

– The maximum print speed is 40 mm/h.

– It uses less than 10 W of power.

The Lite3DP Gen 2 is a testament to the continuous advancements in 3D printing technology and is now available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website price from $115 for the developer kit. It offers a solution that is not only compact and efficient but also capable of producing highly detailed prints for all your needs. Whether you’re a hobbyist or a professional, this printer is designed to elevate your 3D printing experience.



