Lisperati 1000 portable programming workstation powered by a Raspberry Pi Pico

Pictured above is the Lisperati 1000 portable workstation, designed to provide an ultra compact, portable, Lisp programming system, powered by the recently launched Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller. Originally specified in 1958, the Lisp programming language is the second-oldest high-level programming language in widespread use today, with only Fortran being older by 12 months.

The portable Lisp workstation is equipped with an 8.8 inch display offering a resolution of 1920 x 480 pixels and is positioned in a 3D printed case complete with mechanical keyboard, approximately 40% the size of a typical full-size keyboard. The Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller is powered by two rechargeable 4,400 mAh batteries.

Barski only originally planned to make three of the workstations but due to the popularity from the programming community he now plans to start a project to fund the production of a Lisperati 1000 kit. Jump over to Twitter via the link below to learn more about the funding project and how you can help take the portable programming system into production.

“An ultra-compact Lisp programming workstation. PETG 3D printed case, PizeroW, 4400mAh dual batteries, Full-sized 40% keyboard, 1920×480 ultrawide screen, so I can see lots of parentheses.”

Source : Liliputing : Hacker News : Twitter : Twiiter Funding

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals