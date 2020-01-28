Corsair as this week introduced its new iCUE RGB Pro XT Liquid range of CPU coolers which take the form of three models offering 240, 280 and 360mm configurations. The Corsair iCUE H115i RGB PRO XT is an all-in-one liquid CPU cooler built for both low noise operation and extreme CPU cooling, with a 280mm radiator, two CORSAIR ML140 PWM fans, and 16 RGB LEDs.

While the Corsair iCUE H100i RGB PRO XT is an all-in-one liquid CPU cooler built for both low noise operation and extreme CPU cooling, with a 240mm radiator, two CORSAIR ML120 PWM fans, and 16 RGB LEDs. Finally the Corsair iCUE H150i RGB PRO XT is an all-in-one liquid CPU cooler built for both low noise operation and extreme CPU cooling, with a 360mm radiator, three CORSAIR ML120 PWM fans, and 16 RGB LEDs.

Features of the Corsair iCorsair iCUE RGB Pro XT Liquid CPU coolers :

– 16 Individually addressable RGB LEDs light up the pump head to produce stunning, customizable lighting effects to match your build.

– Zero RPM cooling profiles in CORSAIR iCUE software allow fans to stop entirely at low temperatures, eliminating fan noise.

– iCUE software gives you the power to control and synchronize your cooler’s RGB lighting with all iCUE compatible devices, monitor CPU and coolant temperatures and adjust fan and pump speeds, all from a single intuitive interface.

Specifications :

– Radiator Dimensions: 397mm x 120mm x 27mm

– Fan Dimensions: 120mm x 25mm

– Fan Speed: 2400 RPM

– Fan Airflow: 75 CFM

– Noise Level: 37 dBA

– Fan Static Pressure: 4.2 mm-H2O

Source: Corsair : AnandTech

