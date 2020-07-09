Deepcool CASTLE 280EX CPU liquid cooler $150

Cooling system and accessory manufacturer Deepcool has introduced a new addition to their range of liquid coolers, announcing the imminent availability of the new CASTLE 280EX CPU Liquid Cooler. Priced at $150 the CASTLE 280EX enclosed CPU cooler will be available to purchase sometime during July 2020.

Equipped with a strong 3-phase motor provides higher cooling performance with an increased flow rate while keeping noise levels low. “DeepCool, a leading brand in designing and manufacturing CPU cooling systems further expands the size choices of its popular CASTLE EX series, by launching the CASTLE 280EX, a 280 mm AIO cooler with extraordinary cooling performance and exciting user experience. The CASTLE 280EX is equipped with patented Anti-Leak Technology that helps regulate pressure buildup to significantly improve operational safety and prevent leakage.”

“Designed from the inside out, the new dual-chamber pump features an optimized flow route for better heat exchange. With 25% more skived fins on the copper cold plate, the larger surface area effectively dissipates heat.Specially tuned Deepcool TF140 S fans deliver the extreme cooling performance for AIO liquid coolers by maximizing both static pressure and airflow.”

