JingPad A 11 inch 5G Linux tablet running JingOS introduced

The JingPad A1 is an 11 inch Linux tablet running the Linux-based operating system aptly named JingOS. The Linux tablet features support for an optional stylus as well as accessories in the form of a detachable keyboard and comes with options to add 4G and 5G connectivity if desired.

“The beautiful journey of JingPad A1 starts with its best in class design. It is so well designed, just like the best-selling tablets in the consumer markets. JingPad A1 brings the first 11″ AMOLED 266PPI screen to the Linux world! It has 2368 x 1728 physical pixels! The 4:3 format is designed to fit certain types of usage, such as reading books and magazines, browsing the Web and using productivity applications. A 4:3 screen is better when you’re working with productivity apps, such as a word processor or presentation program, no matter which orientation you use. The materials we use to create JingPad A1 are also the best ones. Take the back glass, for example, we use the Corning Gorilla Glass, which stands for an exceptional standard.”

Specifications for the new Linux tablet include:

11″, 4:3, 2K Screen

6GB RAM, 128GB ROM

5G modem (not for all regions – support report coming before June, 2021)

8-core Unisoc Tiger ARM CPU (4x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz + 4x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8 GHz)

PowerVR GM 9446 GPU @ 800 MHz

V510 baseband

16MP back camera and 8MP front camera

8000mAh battery

6.7mm thin, less than 500g weight

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. To learn more about the JingOS jump over to the <a href=”https://tuxphones.com/linux-distro-jingos-phone-qt-touch-friendly-jingotab/”>TuxPhones</a> website for an overview.

Source : Liliputing : TuxPhones : JingPad Tablet

