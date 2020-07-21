Tuxedo Pulse 15 Linux laptop powered by AMD Ryzen Renoir CPU

The new Tuxedo Pulse 15 Lionux laptop is equipped with a 5.6 inch Full HD 60 Hz display offering users a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The Pulse 15 laptop can be powered by the 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or the 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 4600H both of which are supported by up to 64 GB DDR4 3200 MHz Dual Channel and AMD Radeon Graphics.

“The low weight as well as its compact design is due to the robust magnesium chassis, which gives the powerful AMD-only Linux Notebook a very elegant touch. Via 2x DDR4 RAM slots, the TUXEDO Pulse 15 can be equipped with up to 64 GB RAM with up to 3200 MHz in high-performance dual channel mode.”

Ports on the Tuxedo Pulse 15 laptop include a single HDMI 2.0 port, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (with power delivery, but no DisplayPort, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 2.0 Type-A, 3.5mm headset jack and a handy microSD card reader.

“The TUXEDO Pulse 15 redefines the class of super thin and light ultra-mobile laptops and raises the bar to a completely new performance level: Instead of a usual power-saving ULV (ultra low voltage) processor, the Pulse 15 comes with high-end CPUs, namely the 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or the 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 4600H! In combination with the huge 91 Wh lithium-polymer battery and the colorful screen (100% sRGB), the 1.5 kg light and under 17 mm thin Ultrabook proves to be the ultimate and ultra mobile CPU workstation.”

For full specifications and purchasing options of the Linux laptop systems jump over to the official Tuxedo Computers website. With a weight of only 1.5 kg and ultra compact dimensions of 356.4 x 233.73 x 16.8 mm, the TUXEDO Pulse 15 is the ideal mobile computer for users who are on the go a lot and frequently transport this thin power machine.

