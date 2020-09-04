Tuxedo Polaris 15 Linux gaming laptop from $1,330

Tuxedo has this week introduced a new Linux laptop in the form of the Tuxedo Polaris 15, sporting a 15.6 inch display and powered by a choice of AMD Ryzen or Intel Comet Lake processors supported by NVIDIA graphics. Providing a Linux laptop suitable for gaming.

Prices start from $1330 or roughly €1125 and will provide a Linux laptop running Ubuntu, openSUSE, or Tuxedo_OS, powered by a AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor supported by 8GB of RAM,250GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1650 Ti graphics and fitted with a full HD 60 Hz display.

Brad Linder over at Liliputing explains other options are available : “You can also choose to upgrade the processor to an AMD Ryzen 7 4800U or Intel Core i7-10750H processor, and/or upgrade the graphcis card to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060. Some configurations are also available with a 144 Hz display. The laptop supports up to 64GB of RAM and has two M.2 slots for up to 2TB of SSD storage.”

Tuxedo also offers a larger Polaris 17 Linux gaming laptop with a 17.3 inch display for €1175 or roughly $1390.

Source : Liliputing : 9to5Linux : Tuxedo

