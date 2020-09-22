Lime AC Case active-cooling aluminum enclosure for LimeSDR boards

Developers, makers and electronic enthusiasts using the LimeSDR product family, may be interested in a new aluminium active cooling enclosure available to purchase via Crowd Supply called the Lime AC Case. Created by Hacker Gadgets the case is now available to preorder with pledges starting from $79 and worldwide delivery expected to take place during November 2020. Free shipping throughout the United States is included and worldwide shipping is available for $10.

“Lime AC (Active Cooling) Cases are designed for LimeSDR users who want to better manage heat generated by their devices. The cases also make LimeSDRs more portable – protecting the PCB from damage – while they provide RF shielding for enhanced performance. We’ve designed one case for the LimeSDR Mini and three versions for the LimeSDR USB Type-A.”

Features of the Lime AC Case :

– Compatible with both LimeSDR Mini v1.1 and v1.2

– All major chips are connected to the case by 1 mm thick thermal silica pads

– LED indicator visible through the top of the case

– Fully-shielded – the vulnerable USB socket is especially protected

– Active cooling fan included in Nano and Tetra pledge levels

– On-board U.FLs routed to external SMA connectors – appropriate cables included in pledge levels

– Thin version: 2 CLKs, 4 RFs

– Nano version: 2 CLKs, 4 RFs

– Tetra version: 2 CLKs, 10 RFs

– LED indicators light-piped to the USB side of the case

Source : Crowd Supply

