Bioclock light therapy glasses hit Kickstarter from $79

If you suffer from insomnia or feel your biological clock could do with a little reset to help you gain higher quality sleep, you may be interested in new light therapy glasses created by Bioclock. Available offering Smart Red and Green Double light the new therapy classes have been launched by Kickstarter this month.

Early bird pledges are now available from $79 offering a considerable 50% saving off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place next month during October 2020. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about how light therapy can help you sleep more effectively. “The dual light emission is the latest technology in light therapy. It has been scientifically proven over years of research to help users achieve better sleep quality and effective rest.”

“Bioclock is a smart light therapy glasses that suit anyone seeking for better sleep. The frames are precisely made to suit an adult’s head, and it emits red and green light. The Green light inhibits secretion of melatonin and helps users stay alert, while the red light promotes the secretion of melatonin which stimulate sleepiness and encourage the body to produce more melatonin. When the body release an exorbitant amount of melatonin, it induces better sleep. So during the day, users who use the green light therapy will feel more energetic. In the evening, using red light will make induce sleep and Improve sleep quality.”

“Sleeps plays an important role and it consumes 1/3 of our daily lives. But the daily hustle and bustle doesn’t always gave us a full 7 hours rest. If you’re a workaholic or a frequent traveler, your circadian rhythm could take a toll from the busy lifestyle, causing you to have sleep deprivation and mood swings. As for those that depend solely on prescriptions to get better sleep, there are side effects that could also damage the human body.”

Source : Kickstarter

