New LIFX filament smart bulbs and smartphone app released

Smart bulb manufacturer LIFX has announced a number of new smart lighting solutions this week including the launch of their new LIFX filament smart bulbs and a revamped mobile application which has received a complete overhaul. The new LIFX smart lighting lineup was unveiled at CES this week and will be available to purchase during the spring months of 2020.

The Edison-style Filament will Be priced at $30 while the LIFX Switch gets a pre-order price of $100 allowing you to grab a discount before it officially launches at $120. The LIFX Z TV 360˚ Kit is priced at $100 and the Z Gamer Kit is priced at $70 with the LIFX Candle White to Warm priced at $30.

LIFX’s new Edison-style ST64 teardrop bulb is fitted with linear LED filaments and will be available with a number of glass options including smokey, amber, and clear glass. The LIFX ST64 teardrop filament bulb supports Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit.

Source: Hexus

