Lifeclocc desktop motivational countdown timer

Maker Chai Jia Xun has created a unique desktop motivational countdown timer aptly named the Lifeclocc, which has been launched via Kickstarter as a Make 100 project. Looking for backers to help take the project into manufacturing and produce a small reduction run of just 100 units. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the DIY desk clock, specifically created to remind you about the importance of not wasting life.

Two versions of the Lifeclocc are available with earlybird pledges from just $9 providing board and instructions to build your very own, with this pledge you will need to source all the other components. If you would prefer a fully assembled Lifeclocc pledges start from $60 or roughly £46 and worldwide delivery starts in April 2020. If the Kickstarter campaign is successful worldwide shipping to certain countries will be taking place during March 2020.

“Lifeclocc was inspired by an obsession with time. It’s such a limited resource, and yet we waste so much of it. Having a physical clock makes it harder to ignore the time that is slipping away. Put it on your office desk, next to your television, or even next to your bed. Guilt yourself into living life meaningfully. If nothing else, it’s definitely a conversation starter.”

– 10 digit display (total seconds left on earth)

– Powered by a Teensy 2.0++ micro-controller

– Black, 3 push buttons, 1 brightness dial

– Pinout for easy access to micro-controller pins

– Open source software

Source : Kickstarter

