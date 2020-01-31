Life size Baby Yoda figure costs $350

The most popular thing in the new Mandalorian TV series was Baby Yoda and now Disney is releasing a life size version of The Child from the show.

Sideshow Collectibles are releasing a 1:1 replica of The Child from the Mandalorian and it will cost you $350.

Lovingly referred to by audiences as ‘Baby Yoda’, the mysterious alien known as The Child has quickly become the breakout fan-favorite of Star Wars™: The Mandalorian on Disney+. Now eager collectors can become a clan of two and bring home the asset as an incredible 1:1 scale Star Wars collectible, no tracking fob needed.

The Child Life-Size Figure measures 16.5” tall, standing on a simple ship deck base that lets this adorable alien steal all of the focus- along with the Mandalorian’s ship parts. Inspired by its unique onscreen appearance, this mixed media statue features a tan fabric coat swaddling The Child as it gazes up with charming wide eyes, hiding the silver shift knob from the Razor Crest™ in its right hand.

You can find out more details about this 1:1 replica of Baby Yoday over at Sideshow Collectibles at the link below.

Source Sideshow Collectibles, The Verge

