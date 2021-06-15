Life is Strange Remastered Collection now available to preorder

If you have been waiting for the Life is Strange Remastered Collection to be made available your be pleased to know that it is now available to preorder on Xbox, PlayStation and PC, offering a chance to play both award-winning games which have been remastered with updated visuals for both environments and characters. Check out the announcement trailer below to learn more about the tweaks, enhancements and new look of the Life is Strange Remastered Collection which will be officially launching on September 30th 2021.

The Life is Strange Remastered Collection will also be available as part of the Ultimate Edition of Life is Strange: True Colors, which launches a little earlier on 10th September.

“Pre-order Life is Strange Remastered Collection and receive the ‘Zombie Crypt’ outfit for Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered Return to Arcadia Bay and experience two award-winning Life is Strange games like never before! Remastered visuals and animation breathe new life into the great cast of characters and gripping stories. The Life is Strange Remastered Collection includes ‘Life is Strange Remastered’ and ‘Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered’.

Features: – Remastered visuals across characters and environments – Vastly improved character animation using full facial mocap performance – Updated and refined gameplay puzzles – Engine and lighting upgrades – Includes previously released Deluxe Content: Chloe Outfits & ‘Farewell’ Bonus Episode – Choice and consequence driven stories with multiple endings – Harness the power of Max’s rewind ability or Chloe’s quick-witted attitude to change the course of events – Distinct licenced soundtrack & original scores”

Source : Major Nelson

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals