Lies of P action “Souls-like” game demo now available

Over the weekend Ji Won Choi Project Director at game design studio NEOWIZ has taken to the official PlayStation blog to announce the availability of a new demo for Lies of P. Providing you with access to the first two chapters. Lies of P is an “action Souls-like game” inspired by the tale of everyone’s favorite liar Pinochio, set in a dark Belle Époque world say it’s creators.

Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the demo, game mechanics and storyline. The Lies of P release date has been officially set for September 19, 2023, worldwide and will be available to play on both PS4 and PS5.

Lies of P demo trailer

“A mysterious voice beckons, but will you answer its call for help? Find new allies, face gruesome foes, and begin to discover the secrets hidden within the fallen city of Krat in the new demo for Lies of P from NEOWIZ, available for download now! This demo gives you just a glimpse of what’s explorable in Krat but there’s lots to discover! So, make sure you explore locations as you make your way to Hotel Krat. You just may uncover secrets that help P grow stronger and additional background information. “

“Create unique weapons by taking some handles and blades to merge them into something new for all new attributes and styles. After meeting with Gepgetto, you can begin experimenting by speaking to Eugenie in Hotel Krat or by finding a stargazer. Each weapon has two Fable Arts – one for the blade and one for the handle. Fable Arts have a wide-range of uses, including bolstering your defense or dealing damage in spectacular fashion”

Source : Sony



