Liberty Walk reveals an awesome Aventador body kit

For most people, a bone stock Lamborghini Aventador is already an incredibly attractive car. However, for some doesn’t matter how good a car looks from the factory, stock is never enough. A company called Liberty Walk has revealed the last Lamborghini Aventador body kit it will ever build, and it’s called the Sihouette Works GT-EVO.

The bucket carries an insanely high price of $187,000. That’s enough to buy a high-end Porsche or Ferrari. Liberty Walk plans to build only 20 examples of the body kit, making it very rare. With the body kit installed on the Lamborghini, it looks very much like a prepped racing car you would see racing in an endurance event.

The $187,000 price tag is for a body kit made in all carbon fiber. Buyers who prefer carbon fiber reinforced plastic panels will have to shell out $94,600. The kit also requires the use of Liberty Walk’s own exhaust kit and wider wheels, and an air suspension system. Exactly how much those extra tidbits cost is a mystery, but the car looks amazing.

