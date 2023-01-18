Biostar B760M-Silver Intel LGA1700 socket motherboard

Biostar has introduced a new motherboard this week in the form of the B760M-Silver which features Display (1.2) port and HDMI (2.1) boosted by the dedicated Realtek ALC1220 audio chipset. Together with support for Intel LGA1700 socket CPUs supporting both 12th and 13th Generation Intel Core processors. Install up to 128 GB of Dual Channel DDR5 memory across four DIMM sockets and enjoy support for AMD EXPO technology and Intel XMP modules.

LGA1700 socket motherboard

“The B760M-SILVER features the MicroATX form factor, which makes it ideal for space and cost-conscious applications, coupled with the BIOSTAR-certified 10+1+1 Phase / 70 A power delivery solution great for gaming and entertainment builds. It comes further equipped with BIOSTAR’s DIGITAL PWM technology, which provides exceptionally precise power delivery across all its components.”

BIOSTAR B760M-SILVER motherboard features :

– Supports 12th/ 13th Generation Intel Core Processor

– Intel B760 single chip architecture

– 4-DIMM DDR5 up to 128 GB Memory

– PCIe 5.0

– PCIe M.2 4.0 (64Gb/s)

– HDMI 2.1

– 2.5 GbE LAN

– SUSB 3.2 Gen2 Type C

– WiFi 6 & 6E module (No WiFi card included)

“A combination of smart features like PCIe M.2 Gen4 and support for AMD / Intel Wi-Fi 6E wireless modules provide an insane level of expansion and reliability when it comes to online gaming, streaming, or content creation use backed by BIOSTAR’s long-standing reputation for manufacturing the finest motherboards using the highest grade materials in the industry. Additionally, the B760M-SILVER motherboard comes with an industry-leading entertainment package which includes a Display (1.2) port and HDMI (2.1) boosted by the dedicated Realtek ALC1220 audio chipset designed to deliver stunning audio and visual experiences.”

“The B760M-SILVER motherboard is the right choice if you want to build a high-performance gaming/workstation with a space-saving compact form factor that retains top features only found in flagship-tier products. It combines BIOSTAR’s experience building sleek, refined, and highly functional motherboards with next-generation features at a competitive price.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet for the LGA1700 socket motherboard, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Biostar





