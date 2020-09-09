LG Velvet 5G gets durability tested (Video)

LG recently launched a new smartphone, the LG Velvet and the handset comes with a secondary display that can transform it into a dual screen device.

Now we get to find out how durable the handset is in a new video from JerryRigEverything, it is put through a range of tests including a burn test, bend test and a scratch test.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video the display scratches at levels 6 and 7, this is in line with the vast majority of the handsets available today.

In the burn test there is some permanent damage to the display, and in the bend test there is no permanent damage to the device.

Source JerryRigEverything

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals