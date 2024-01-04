LG Smart TV owners to get new webOS software update

LG has announced that owners of LG Smart TVs will be getting a new webOS software update and this new update will bring a range of new features to the company’s Smart TV lineup.

The new webOS software update will be available for a range of LG’s Smart TVs including their 2022 OLED TV lineup, LG OLED Flex, LG OLED Objet Collection Posé as well as LG’s 2022 QNED Mini LED 8K and more.

With the latest version of webOS, LG Smart TV owners can enjoy an even more personalized TV experience with a Home Screen that greets users with recommendations according to their tastes. The user interface is highly customizable, which means viewers can personalize the selection of content and services and access them with even greater ease. And to make the process even more seamless, the Quick Card UI intuitively sorts diverse content and services into categories like music, games and sports within a user-centric interface that resembles mobile user interface design.

What’s more, courtesy of advanced security technology and an optimized operating system, users are protected with a high level of stability, security and seamlessness throughout the entire viewing experience.

With more LG Smart TVs adopting the latest webOS upgrade, content providers and service developers will have more opportunities to spread new content, services and features to a wider audience.

You can find out more details about the new webOS software update for the LG TVs over at LG’s website at the link below, as yet there are no details on a release date for specific models.

Source LG



