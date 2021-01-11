LG Display announces its latest OLED TVs

LG Display has announced its new 2021 range of OLED TVs, the company has revealed a number of new models ranging from 42 inches to 83 inches.

These range includes a 42 inch, 48 inch, 55 inch, 65 inch, 77 inch and an 83 inch OLED TV and they come with improved picture quality and more.

LG Display’s new 77-inch OLED display shows significant progress in picture quality through newly developed and highly efficient materials as well as the addition of a layer to the display, thereby improving its efficiency by around 20%. Higher efficiency means that the display improves its brightness to realize more vivid images.

OLED displays are self-emissive as their pixels emit light and color on their own, controlling themselves individually in a process called ‘pixel dimming’. In terms of an 8K OLED display, 33 million pixels self-emit in this way. Thanks to pixel dimming, OLED displays can realize brighter or darker images with extreme accuracy, resulting in superior picture quality. This is also why OLED can offer perfect black, considered the base for all colors, and can therefore provide realistic and natural picture quality without any distortions.

You can find out more details about the new 2021 range of LG OLED TVs over at the company's website at the link below.

Source LG Display

